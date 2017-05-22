Predators advance to the Stanley Cup Final by turning away Ducks' late rally in Game 6

Nashville is going to the Stanley Cup Final while the Ducks are going home, with Colton Sisson scoring three times to lift the Predators to a 6-3 win in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals Monday.

Sissons’ final goal snapped a 3-3 tie with six minutes left in regulation, sending Nashville to its first NHL championship series next week against the winner of the Eastern Conference finals between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators.

Austin Watson had two goals for the Predators, one that went into an empty net, while Filip Forsberg also scored into an empty net. The Ducks, who twice trailed by two goals, got scores from Ondrej Kase, Chris Wagner and Cam Fowler.

The Ducks hobbled into Monday’s game wounded. With regular goalie John Gibson unavailable because of a lower-body injury sustained in Game 5, Jonathan Bernier got his first start of the playoffs. And the Predators wasted no time welcoming him to the postseason, though the first goal wasn’t entirely Bernier’s fault.

Watson, skating along the right-wing boards, fired the puck into heavy traffic in front of the goal, where it hit the left skate of the Ducks defenseman Brandon Montour, deflecting into the net to give Nashville a 1-0 lead on the Predators’ first shot on goal.

The game was less than 85 seconds old.

Nashville needed nearly eight more minutes to get its second goal. The buildup on that one started with Fowler trying to clear the puck to Nick Ritchie in the neutral zone. But Sissons got in the way, forcing Ritchie to dump the puck to the boards, where it was scooped up by Pontus Aberg.

Aberg then sent it toward the high slot for Sissons, who beat Bernier to his stick side.

That goal came on the Predators’ third shot.

But then Nashville turned conservative, testing Bernier with just five more shots over through two periods. And that allowed the Ducks to seize the momentum, cutting the deficit in half five minutes into the second period when Ryan Getzlaf collected the rebound of a Sami Vatanen slap slot to the right of the goal and passed it in front for Kase, who had an easy finish into an open net.

Frederick Breedon / Getty Images Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier reacts after Predators center Colton Sissons scored during the first period on Monday night.

Sissons and Wagner then exchanged goals early in the third period. Sissons’ came on a rebound off Bernier’s stick; Wagner answered two minutes later, deflecting a shot in off the mask of Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne.

Fowler then tied the game less than four minutes later, firing a shot through traffic from the left point. But the tie last just more than five minutes before Sisson completed his hat trick by beating Bernier with a one-timer from just to the goalie’s right for the game-winner.

In addition to Gibson, Ducks were also with forwards Rickard Rakell — who led the team with 33 goals in the regular season — and Patrick Eaves, who didn’t even make the trip to Nashville. They lost another forward midway through the first period — leaving them with 11 — when Ritchie was given a game misconduct following a brutal hit on Nashville’s Viktor Arvidsson along the boards.

