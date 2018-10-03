Ducks preview: Projecting the lines, defense pairings and goalies

Once again, the Ducks will battle adversity to begin the season. When the puck drops in San Jose on Wednesday, the Ducks will be missing four key forwards, a repeat of last season's injury woes that stretched from summer to fall and beyond. Corey Perry is sidelined for about five months following knee surgery. Ryan Kesler (hip) and Patrick Eaves (shoulder) could be back later this month. Ondrej Kase’s status is murkier. He suffered a concussion Saturday and there's no timetable for his recovery. The rash of injuries opened the door for a number of rookies. Six cracked the opening-day roster, the most in the team's 25-year history.