Look for some offensive fireworks when Ducks play Panthers on Thursday

After struggling to generate offense over the first six games, the Ducks have now scored six goals in consecutive contests.

With Hampus Lindholm (assist) and Ryan Getzlaf (goal, assist) back in the fold, the Ducks (4-3-1) topped the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Tuesday in the first leg of a four-game road trip.

Rickard Rakell was transitioned to center during the offseason, but with Patrick Eaves sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Swede played wing on the top line Tuesday.

After failing to converting a power-play opportunity in their first six contests, the Ducks have now scored on the man advantage in two consecutive outings.

Cam Fowler and Ryan Miller remain out with injuries, the extent of which is unknown for the top-pairing defenseman.

The Panthers (3-5) are coming off a 5-1 defeat to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Florida has allowed four or more goals in six of eight games so far.

The Panthers, whose 30 goals against are tied for seventh most in the NHL, beat the Ducks in both contests last season.

Game time is 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Prime Ticket; it can be heard on 830 AM.

