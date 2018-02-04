Ducks continue Canadian road trip in Toronto with Maple Leafs

Update: The Ducks' three-game swing through Canada surely hasn't gone as planned. Their three-game winning streak came to an end against the struggling Ottawa Senators, but they escaped with a point after a last-minute goal pushed the contest to overtime. The club wasn't so fortunate against the hapless Montreal Canadiens, who routed it 5-2. The Candadiens chased goalie Ryan Miller to the bench with three goals in the first 11 minutes. John Gibson remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury, so Reto Berra relieved Miller, and it's unclear who will start vs. the Maple Leafs. ... Toronto defeated the Ducks 3-1 in their only other meeting this season. ... The Maple Leafs, with 65 points, occupy one of the top three seeds in the Atlantic Division. They're led by wunderkind Auston Matthews, who has 40 points in 44 games, but Morgan Rielly has been a force on the blueline with 32 points. ... Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf was piling up multi-point games since returning from a fractured cheek bone, but he's gone scoreless in four consecutive contests.