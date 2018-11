Update: The Flames have been one of the surprise teams of the season with a 9-5-1 record, good for first place in the Pacific Division before games on Tuesday. Johnny Gaudreau has a team-best 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) and Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk each have 18 points. Monahan was the NHL’s first star last week with four goals and four assists in four games.