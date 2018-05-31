Capitals crash Golden Knights' playoff party with 3-2 win in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Despite both teams’ predictions that play would feature tighter checking in response to the wide-open and sometimes sloppy play in Game 1, the early action Wednesday featured several scoring chances. Vegas cashed one in at 7:58 with a snipe by James Neal from the left circle. It was an extraordinary shot but he had benefited from a bit of luck before that, when defenseman Dmitry Orlov tried to bat down a pass that had been flipped ahead to Neal but instead knocked it right to the Vegas winger. Former Duck Luca Sbisa and Colin Miller got the assists on Neal’s fifth postseason goal.