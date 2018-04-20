To become contenders again, Kings and Ducks have to get up to speed with rest of the NHL

The 82-game regular season is essentially a rehearsal for the playoffs, when three-on-three overtime and the gimmicky shootout are replaced by unlimited, nerve-fraying, knee-weakening sudden-death play. There's nothing like it, a two-month test of will and pain thresholds, of players taking pucks to the face or shin and taping an aspirin to it before they go back out for more. It's all to earn a slice of immortality and get your name etched on the Cup alongside players who made the same sacrifices you did, players who willingly and routinely put their teeth and their bodies on the line.