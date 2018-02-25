'It's been a long journey' for new Kings backup goalie Jack Campbell

Both of Campbell's recalls this season happened to be for games against Dallas. The hockey gods have a funny way of bringing players full circle. Campbell can appreciate that. Asked if he's thought about how long it's taken to get here, Campbell said, "I slept on it for about eight years. It was a long time. It's been a long journey. This is my first real opportunity to be a regular NHL goaltender, and that's what I've always believed I could do and worked hard for. But you've got to play well and you've got to be consistent and you've got to take care of everything, so I know just getting here and getting the opportunity is the first step. I've got to be ready to play."