Season preview: Kings enjoying a fresh approach under new coach John Stevens

A transformation took place at the Kings practice facility over the summer. Their U-shaped dressing room was remodeled with dark wood paneling and darker lighting to resemble their Staples Center confines. Their logo was moved from the floor to the ceiling so visitors couldn’t step on it.

Something else is noticeable too. It can be measured in the good vibe and different atmosphere that goes beyond the usual preseason optimism and relates to John Stevens, who officially debuts as Kings coach Thursday.

“It’s not a new face, but a new philosophy comes in,” Anze Kopitar said. “There’s definitely a breath of fresh air. … I think everything’s a little bit more upbeat. Everything’s a little looser, but loose in a good way. We’re not out there being careless or anything. For sure, we know why we’re here and what our goals are. But being a little more upbeat, it’s refreshing.”

That’s not specifically a reflection of former coach Darryl Sutter and his avuncular-yet-scowling presence, so much as the approachable, low-key manner of Stevens and the possibility of more offensive freedom.

At the outset of camp, Drew Doughty said he hadn’t seen this much excitement among his teammates to get going. Not making the playoffs is a prime motivator, of course, but they openly embrace the honeymoon with Stevens, knowing it will wear off.

“It’s just a new feeling around the team, and it feels good,” Doughty said. “We want to become the team that we were two years ago, three years ago, probably even four years ago. It’s not going to just happen because we made these changes. We’re going to have to work our butts off, and we have to make this team get there. It’s not going to happen overnight. It’s going to happen with a lot of work and detail.”

Stevens knows detail. He was in charge of defense under Sutter and has developed a healthy relationship with the defensemen over the years, from Norris Trophy-winning Doughty to those trying to become regular NHL players.

“John really cares about you as a person and about the team and how you’re doing,” said Kevin Gravel, a young defenseman who has shuttled between the Kings and the minors.

“He was really good for me last year. He’s a very intelligent guy, and been around the game a long time. I thought he was very good with our D-corps last year and he’s had a ton of success since he’s been here. A lot of that reflects on him.”

Previously an associate head coach, Stevens was the person players could vent to or consult. His desk isn’t in the same place because of the remodel, but as coach his policy is the same.

“He was stressing that from day one: His doors are open,” Kopitar said. “Literally, they always are.”

Stevens said that’s one of the tenets he learned from a 35-year career in the game. He’s a hockey lifer who has “earned his stripes,” Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said, and he knows the value of relating to players constructively.

“I’m always been a big believer in feedback and communication,” Stevens said. “The message doesn’t always have to be one the player wants to hear because it has to be honest, and I think we’ve always done that here.

“Sometimes it’s just a conversation, but I’ve always been that way. It’s the way I like to be. As a player, I enjoyed that type of feedback. Having kids that play at a pretty high level now, I see the impact it has on them, so it only reinforced what I already believe in.”

Stevens said the chipper demeanor in camp had much to do with players ready to move on from seasons past. It didn’t hurt that they were 5-1-1 in a preseason interrupted by a trip to China. It’s only preseason, but “I think a lot of things are derivative of having success,” Stevens said.

Big questions surround the Kings as they try to recapture their past successes. There are no more bitter facial expressions from Sutter behind the Kings bench. Nor are there the yellow ties Sutter wore as a good-luck charm.

“I don’t think I own as many as Darryl did,” Stevens said. “I certainly can’t argue with the success we had when he wore them that year.”

Will Stevens dip into his closet for one?

Stevens smiled.

“If it looks good with what I’m wearing,” he said, “I will.”

Roster finalized

As expected, rookies Alex Iafallo, Jonny Brodzinski, Oscar Fantenberg and Kurtis MacDermid made the final cut Tuesday. The tryout contract of Brooks Laich expired but he is practicing with the team and said he expects some clarity on his situation this week.

Marian Gaborik (knee) has not skated, Stevens said, but is progressing and hasn’t been set back.

“They felt he could use some rest, maintenance days,” Stevens said. “We haven’t put a timetable on it, so I wouldn’t call it a setback. I think he’s just going to need rest and time and we’ll make sure he gets it.”

