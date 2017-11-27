The Kings' offense struggles to put puck in net

The Kings’ offensive binge at the start of the season was like the unveiling of a shiny new car, with all the modern accessories. But the upkeep was unrealistic, at least for 82 games, and the team’s latest spell might represent lifting the hood on an older, used model.

The Kings have scored 14 goals in their last eight games and ranked 21st in the NHL in scoring before leaving Monday on a four-game trip. It’s a steep dropoff from the 27 goals they scored in their first six games, and perhaps a reversion to their previous identity as a team that needs to win low-scoring games with goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Their 2-1 victory over the Ducks in a shootout on Saturday offered more proof, center Anze Kopitar said.

“We do find a way, and it’s almost like those are the types of games that really bring you out of the funk you’re in,” Kopitar said. “But now we have to bring that energy, emotion, desperation, whatever you want to call it.”

The low-scoring mentality was hammered into the Kings under former coach Darryl Sutter. That DNA is still there, first-year coach John Stevens said as he recognized the offense drying up. Defense is a sore point for Stevens, who had a blunt assessment when asked why he has frequently shuffled his defensemen pairs.

“I think we need more consistent performance from that group,” he said, “and I think that would settle the pairs down a little bit.”

Stevens mixed up his lines Monday in the aftermath of Andy Andreoff’s absence. Andreoff didn’t travel with the team, Stevens said, and needed “rest, recovery” after he was knocked out of Saturday’s game in a fight with Kevin Bieksa.

Andreoff suffered no broken bones, Stevens said.

UP NEXT

KINGS AT DETROIT RED WINGS

When: Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. PST.

On the air: TV: FSW; Radio: 790.

Update: Brooks Laich cleared unconditional waivers and his contract was terminated. The Kings signed defenseman Austin Strand to a three-year entry level contract. The Red Wings are 4-3-4 in their new home, Little Caesars Arena.

curtis.zupke@latimes.com

Twitter: @curtiszupke