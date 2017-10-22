Rookie Alex Iafallo continues to have impact on streaking Kings

The ice still measured 200 feet by 85 feet. The nets were still four feet by six feet. They just happened to be on the largest stage in hockey.

Alex Iafallo had his “Hoosiers” movie moment Sunday at Air Canada Centre and realized it was just like the rinks he played growing up — except with banners of Toronto Maple Leafs legends above him in hockey’s biggest fishbowl.

“You can’t describe it,” Iafallo said. “It’s a pretty cool feeling, especially playing with these guys and to be on this streak. You’ve just got to keep going.”

It was a rare day the arena wasn’t being used, so Iafallo and the Kings practiced there as the NHL’s hot topic: A seven-game point streak to start the season.

Iafallo continues to be a talking point, too, as a 23-year-old rookie playing on the top line. He helped the Kings get to 6-0-1 Saturday when he chased the puck behind the net, out to the boards and cycled it to Dustin Brown, who found Anze Kopitar for the game-winning goal.

Iafallo was a plus-five, along with linemates Brown and Kopitar, and he continues to earn time with his instincts and possession game. Heavier tests will come when the rigors of an NHL season take hold, but Iafallo has shown he’s not afraid of a spotlight.

“Well he hasn’t been,” Kings coach John Stevens said. “You’re hoping when a guy gets a chance to play at this level, that he continues to play the same way and do the same things to get him to do this point. He’s certainly been able to do that.”

Iafallo just missed seeing his sister, Julianna, a senior for Ohio State’s women’s hockey team, when the Kings went through Columbus, Ohio. But Iafallo will have another family reunion because his parents were expected to drive from the Buffalo area to see him play Monday. Iafallo is trying to provide them with more memories, and moments like Sunday aren’t lost on him.

“I’m happy to be here,” Iafallo said. “I’m honored but I’ve just got to play my game. Just keep working hard to stay up here.”

Fantenberg's learning curve

Another wide-eyed rookie, defenseman Oscar Fantenberg, played one shift in the third period Saturday. He took a big hit and was harassed off the puck on a score-tying goal by Columbus.

“It’s a man’s game out there and it seemed he was a little bit slow with the puck a few times, got himself in trouble,” Stevens said.

Fantenberg could sit out for the first time this season because Kurtis MacDermid took his regular practice turns Sunday.

“I know it’s not going to be sunshine every time, every day,” Fantenberg said. “It’s going to be up and down but I have to get my lowest level as high as possible and play consistent all the time so the coach can trust me in every situation. I would say that’s going to be my biggest challenge.”

Aside from injuries, Stevens has had few hiccups with the lineup in a remarkable start to his first season as coach. He allows his team to enjoy this start, to a degree.

“We’re all happy with the fact that we’ve had success early in the year, but by no means do we think we’ve got this figured out,” Stevens said. “We’ve got an awful lot of work to do, and I think our guys know that.”

NEXT UP

AT TORONTO

When: Monday, 4 p.m. (PDT)

On the air: TV: FSW; Radio: 790

Update: Toronto’s Auston Matthews is off to another superb start with seven goals. Patrick Marleau, a prized free agent who picked Toronto in the summer, has three goals. The Kings routed the Maple Leafs 7-0 here last November. Toronto signed defenseman Roman Polak to a one-year contract Sunday.

curtis.zupke@latimes.com

Twitter: @curtiszupke