Anze Kopitar's level of play for the Kings has been Olympic-worthy

Apart from Twitter spats, Kopitar happens to have put together a six-week run that's been one of the most consistent facets of the Kings in 2018. He has points in 16 of 19 games in the calendar year. For the season, Kopitar's longest point-less streak is three games, and that happened once, over the Christmas break. It's that day-in, day-out quality that has become watercooler talk for the Kings' brass.