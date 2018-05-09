NHL: Hurricanes name Rod Brind’Amour coach

The Carolina Hurricanes hired former captain and current assistant Rod Brind'Amour as their coach Tuesday, hoping the "greatest leader" in franchise history can end a nine-year playoff drought.
The team also announced that president Don Waddell will become the full-time general manager after serving as acting GM.
Waddell said a few coaching candidates were weighed but "conversations with staff and players consistently returned to the same person." One of the Hurricanes' most decorated stars, Brind'Amour captained their only Stanley Cup championship team in 2006.
"Rod is the greatest leader in the history of this franchise, and has earned the opportunity," Waddell said in a statement.
Thornton wants to stay in San Jose
Joe Thornton tested the market last summer before returning to San Jose on a one-year deal. If he has his way this offseason, he'll sign with the Sharks again.
"I'm a Shark," said Thornton, who missed the team's playoff run after tearing knee ligaments in January. "I bleed teal and I want to come back and I know I'm going to be healthy."
Etc.
The New Jersey Devils say forwards Taylor Hall and Patrick Maroon and goaltender Cory Schneider have undergone surgeries. Hall and Maroon are expected to be ready for training camp, while Schneider (torn cartilage, left hip) may need five months to recover.