Ducks center Rickard Rakell will miss World Cup of Hockey

Ducks center Rickard Rakell is undergoing tests for a stomach virus at a Swedish hospital, a team official said.

The illness will force Rakell to miss the upcoming World Cup of Hockey. The Swedish team announced Monday that Patrik Berglund will replace Rakell for the tournament that begins Saturday.

Rakell reportedly became ill over the weekend and did not travel with Sweden for exhibition play.

The 23-year-old had his appendix removed at the end of the regular season but returned for the playoffs. He was a late addition to Sweden’s roster.

