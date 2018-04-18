Randy Carlyle says Ducks need to be much smarter in their decision-making in Game 4 against the Sharks

"I looked at it as a 30-minute game," Carlyle said. "For the first 30 minutes of the hockey game we were in the game. We were involved in the game. They beat us up the ice on the first goal then we responded with a power-play goal, Rakell's goal. Even though Montour fell down it was still a one-goal hockey game and a lot of momentum swings and we responded with strong shifts after they scored, in both instances the second and third goal, but we committed to pinching on the wall without support and we got beat up the ice. And you can't continue to give two-on-ones to any hockey club. And we did that, and after that it was more about undisciplined acts and unnecessary play."