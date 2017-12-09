What we learned from the Ducks' 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild

They don’t like working overtime.

The Ducks are 0-3 in overtime and 2-4 in shootouts, losing valuable points on each occasion. On Friday they couldn’t hold a 1-0 lead but came back to pull even in the third period, only to lose on Matt Dumba’s goal in three-on-three play.

“It’s frustrating. Disappointing,” defenseman Francois Beauchemin said. “I thought we had a decent hockey game. We played good at times. They capitalized off our mistakes. We didn’t make too many, but just the little things.”

The little things could mean a lot in a tight playoff chase.

“We’d like to take overtime and say we should’ve handled the puck and managed the puck a little better,” coach Randy Carlyle said “We can change more effectively, too. We get strung out for an extended period of time and we make a drop pass that gets picked off. We never really got back into a set of playing the right way three-on-three. It’s about getting points. Yes, we’re not happy we didn’t win the hockey game but we got a point, and it’s time to move on and get ready for Carolina.”

Carolina is the Ducks’ next opponent, on Monday at Honda Center. That will be their last home game before a six-game trip to the Midwest and the East.

Adam Henrique continues to excel

His third-period goal extended his point streak to five games, the second-longest scoring streak a player has had to start a career with the Ducks. Teemu Selanne’s 15-game point streak in the 1995-96 season is the longest point streak assembled by any player at the start of his Ducks career.

Corey Perry has awakened

The veteran right wing had two goals in the Ducks’ season opener but then went the next 12 games without a goal. Was he washed up, or just missing longtime linemate Ryan Getzlaf and unable to click with anyone else? Perry has meshed well with Henrique, scoring two goals and earning five points during a four-game point streak. He’s in better position around the net and more effective.

The Ducks are trimming their shots-against total

Their shots-against average has been atrocious, but they’ve done a better job the last two games. They gave up 29 shots to Ottawa and 28 to Minnesota, which still leaves their average at a league-high 36.13 shots against through Friday’s games, but that’s some progress.