At Arcadia, former Dorsey basketball player takes third in high jump — with an injured ankle

The wild and unconventional track and field education for P.J. Tshiaba of Dorsey continued on Saturday night when he competed in the high jump at the Arcadia Invitational.
He's the former Dorsey basketball player who came out in his senior year to try the high jump and cleared 7 feet at an all-comers meet on Feb. 3 with little training. This time, he competed with an ankle injury suffered while jumping over a trash can in practice in the long jump. Yes, true story.
"My leg was messed up," he said.
Let's just say Tshiaba was a little out of his element on Saturday but competing in such a prestigious meet will prepare him for the City Section and state championships ahead.
"This is something new," he said. "I've never jumped against people going over 6-4. This is a new thing. I'm learning."
He cleared 6-3, 6-5 and 6-7 before settling for third place. He needs to get his ankle healthy.
"I'm going to rest the whole month and come back in May," he said. The Arcadia Invitational featured a strong contingent of athletes from outside California, but defending state sprint champion Ariyonna Augustine of Long Beach Poly won the girls' 100 meters in 11.56.
"I knew I had to get out and execute my race and finish strong," said the senior headed to Louisiana State University.
She then called it a night, passing on the 200.
In the boys' 100, Asani Hampton of Yucaipa ran a career-best time of 10.47 to finish in third place. Wearing a neon headband and neon shoes, Hampton got out strong but was no match for Austin Kratz of Dock Mennonite Academy in Pennsylvania. Kratz finished in 10.34 seconds, the second fastest in Arcadia Invitational history.
"It feels good to get a PR," Hampton said.
Hampton remains the favorite to win a state championship in June. He finished third in the 200 in 21.35. Football standout Julius Irvin of Anaheim Servite ran 10.60 to win the seeded 100.
In the triple jump, CJ Stevenson of Temecula Great Oak finished second at 48 feet, 10 1/4 inches.
Xavier Court of Manhattan Beach Mira Costa won the seeded 3,200 in 9:06.92.
Sondre Guttormsen of Davis set a state and Arcadia Invitational record by clearing 18 feet, 2.5 inches in the pole vault. He holds a Norwegian junior national record.
Sophomore Rachel Glenn of Long Beach Wilson won the girls' high jump at 5-8.
