The Times' preseason baseball rankings

THE TIMES' PRESEASON BASEBALL TOP 25 RANKINGS
1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE. Strong defense, clutch young hitters, ace pitcher.
2. CORONA. Exceptional pitching depth; performed well in fall ball.
3. SANTA ANA MATER DEI. Northern California transfer Vinny Tosti adds to talented hitting lineup.
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN. The addition of an ace pitcher means watch out.
5. WEST RANCH. Camacho twins can run, hit and lead.
6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME. No Hunter Greene but lots of top young players.
7. AYALA. Have been beating top teams all winter.
8. CAPISTRANO VALLEY. Veteran team with pitching depth.
9. EL TORO. Defending D1 champs have the pitching to contend again.
10. SIMI VALLEY. Owen Sharts will be dominant pitcher.
11. ETIWANDA. Division 2 champs move to Division 1 and should be competitive.
12. BECKMAN. Three McLain brothers are very good.
13. ST. JOHN BOSCO. Defending Trinity League champs can excel if they find an ace.
14. HART. Young players combined with seniors make Indians very dangerous.
15. CORONA DEL MAR. MVPs are back and primed for big senior seasons.
16. KING. Lots of talent up and down the lineup.
17. CHAMINADE. Possess strong pitching depth.
18. CYPRESS. Pitchers Josh Landry, Cameron Repetti are very good.
19. SERVITE. Should make strong playoff run with pitching depth.
20. VISTA MURRIETA. Jake Moberg's hitting, pitching will be featured.
21. DAMIEN. Coach Andy Nieto finally gets to use pitcher Diego Barrera.
22. NEWBURY PARK. Beware of pitchers Carson Lambert, Jake Miller, Tyler Kennedy.
23. CORONA SANTIAGO. Shortstop Brice Turang leads Sharks.
24. TRABUCO HILLS. Andrew Hacker leads dangerous Sea View League team.
25. BIRMINGHAM. Defending City champs should be very good by season's end.
