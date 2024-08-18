The Times’ preseason top 25 high school football rankings

Mater Dei is ranked No. 1 in The Times’ preseason football rankings as Raul Lara takes over as head coach.

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into the 2024 season.

Rk.; School; Comment

1; MATER DEI; New coach but loaded with top returning players.

2; CORONA CENTENNIAL; QB Husan Longstreet is ready for best season yet.

3; ST. JOHN BOSCO; Line play should give time for young players to develop.

4; MISSION VIEJO; This offense is ready to score touchdowns in bunches.

5; ORANGE LUTHERAN; The most dangerous of teams, led by QB TJ Lateef.

6; SIERRA CANYON; A veteran QB, veteran RB, veteran defensive line but tough schedule.

7; OAKS CHRISTIAN; The defensive line will be like running into a brick wall.

8. GARDENA SERRA; As always, it comes down to avoiding injuries because talent is there.

9; SANTA MARGARITA; In Trent Mosley, Eagles have special player to build around.

10; MURRIETA VALLEY; Lots of weapons for QB Bear Bachmeier.

11; JSERRA. As a new QB develops, so will Lions.

12; SAN CLEMENTE; Talent is good enough to make Tritons a factor in November.

13; SERVITE; QB Leo Hannan, RB Quaid Carr give Friars hope.

14; OAK HILLS; Running back Karson Cox is the real deal.

15; EDISON; Running back Julius Gillick will have big season.

16; RANCHO CUCAMONGA; Lots of speed, talent but new coach requires adjustment.

17; VISTA MURRIETA; Coach Coley Candaele is ready for team to make big jump.

18; WARREN; QB Madden Iamaleava can lift team to success.

19; UPLAND; Quietly plotting to surprise teams this season.

20; LOS ALAMITOS; Experience at QB, receiver will keep Griffins competitive.

21; LONG BEACH POLY; Jackrabbits have strong secondary.

22; CHAMINADE; Strong offensive line, good rushing attack, talent at receiver.

23; SIMI VALLEY; Running back Brice Hawkins leads team with improved speed.

24; ST. BONAVENTURE; Seraphs will run the ball behind Koen Glover.

25; CHARTER OAK; Linebacker Lavar Arrington Jr. is impressive player.