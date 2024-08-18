The Times’ preseason top 25 high school football rankings
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into the 2024 season.
Rk.; School; Comment
1; MATER DEI; New coach but loaded with top returning players.
2; CORONA CENTENNIAL; QB Husan Longstreet is ready for best season yet.
3; ST. JOHN BOSCO; Line play should give time for young players to develop.
4; MISSION VIEJO; This offense is ready to score touchdowns in bunches.
5; ORANGE LUTHERAN; The most dangerous of teams, led by QB TJ Lateef.
6; SIERRA CANYON; A veteran QB, veteran RB, veteran defensive line but tough schedule.
7; OAKS CHRISTIAN; The defensive line will be like running into a brick wall.
8. GARDENA SERRA; As always, it comes down to avoiding injuries because talent is there.
9; SANTA MARGARITA; In Trent Mosley, Eagles have special player to build around.
10; MURRIETA VALLEY; Lots of weapons for QB Bear Bachmeier.
11; JSERRA. As a new QB develops, so will Lions.
12; SAN CLEMENTE; Talent is good enough to make Tritons a factor in November.
13; SERVITE; QB Leo Hannan, RB Quaid Carr give Friars hope.
14; OAK HILLS; Running back Karson Cox is the real deal.
15; EDISON; Running back Julius Gillick will have big season.
16; RANCHO CUCAMONGA; Lots of speed, talent but new coach requires adjustment.
17; VISTA MURRIETA; Coach Coley Candaele is ready for team to make big jump.
18; WARREN; QB Madden Iamaleava can lift team to success.
19; UPLAND; Quietly plotting to surprise teams this season.
20; LOS ALAMITOS; Experience at QB, receiver will keep Griffins competitive.
21; LONG BEACH POLY; Jackrabbits have strong secondary.
22; CHAMINADE; Strong offensive line, good rushing attack, talent at receiver.
23; SIMI VALLEY; Running back Brice Hawkins leads team with improved speed.
24; ST. BONAVENTURE; Seraphs will run the ball behind Koen Glover.
25; CHARTER OAK; Linebacker Lavar Arrington Jr. is impressive player.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.