Trinity League powers bounce back with a vengeance

After going an uncharacteristic 2-4 in prep football games last week against strong opponents, the six schools of the powerful Trinity League returned with a vengeance this week to post a 6-0 record and let everyone know that, once league play begins on Oct. 7, the competition will be as brutal as ever.

For now, the team that continues to demolish opponents is No. 1-ranked Santa Ana Mater Dei (4-0). Sophomore quarterback J.T. Daniels has passed for 23 touchdowns in four games. He was 19 of 24 for 370 yards and six touchdowns while the St. Brown brothers — Osiris and Amon-ra — each caught two TDs in a 62-7 win over Upland,

Santa Margarita (3-1), making steady progress under first-year Coach Rich Fisher, rolled to a 49-8 win over Westlake Village Westlake.

Tyler Lytle passed for 267 yards and one touchdown in Anaheim Servite’s 41-32 win over Villa Park. Orange Lutheran defeated Norco, 35-21.

After losing to Tate Martell and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman last week, Bellflower St. John Bosco defeated Encino Crespi, 56-7. Re-al Mitchell completed 13 of 16 passes for 208 yards.

San Juan Capistrano JSerra knocked off Vista Murrieta, 28-14, on Thursday night behind quarterback Matt Robinson, who passed for three TDs.

Big matchups next week include Mater Dei vs. Huntington Beach, Edison at Orange Coast College, St. John Bosco vs. Stockton, St. Mary’s at Whittier College and Orange Lutheran vs. Denver (Colo.) Mullen at Santa Ana Stadium.

Nine TDs: Quarterback Robbie Blosser sure took advantage of his passing opportunities. He completed 16 of 20 passes for 304 yards and nine touchdowns in L.A. Salesian’s 71-0 win over Huntington Park.

Big win for Hawkins: The second-best team behind Harbor City Narbonne (4-0) in the City Section might be Los Angeles Hawkins (4-0). The Hawks rallied for a 51-42 victory over Chula Vista Mater Dei in a battle of top Division II schools.

Wild finishes: Westlake Village Oaks Christian and Mission Hills Alemany went to three overtimes before Oaks Christian won, 63-62. Sophomore receiver Mycah Pittman caught eight passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns for Oaks Christian.

Warren Jackson caught three touchdowns for Alemany, including a 40-yard reception to cap the second overtime. Quarterback Miles Bryant passed for 445 yards and five touchdowns.

Carson defeated Westchester, 41-40, on a 19-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Jaja Bellinger to Joseph Bryson as time expired. La Cañada St. Francis (3-0) picked up a 24-21 win over Whittier La Serna when Matthew Barriga got a third-down sack after La Serna had driven to the St. Francis three-yard line with 16 seconds left and no timeouts left. The Lancers couldn’t line up for a field goal before time expired. Daniel Scott grabbed two interceptions and Michael Bonds passed for 295 yards.

Rising team: Rancho Cucamonga (4-0) is a team to reckon with in Southern Section Division 1. Jaylon Redd rushed for 185 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 41-20 win over Murrieta Valley.

