Bishop Amat makes quick work of Notre Dame in resumption of Mission League showdown

Blake Archuleta, a three-year starting quarterback for La Puente Bishop Amat, is also a star pitcher, so he had motivation on Saturday to get his team a quick football victory, then go home to watch the finish of the Dodgers-Brewers playoff game.
Archuleta passed for 212 yards, including a decisive 39-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Allen to end the first half, helping the Lancers defeat Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 28-14 in a game that was resumed with 11:53 left in the second quarter after being halted by lightning on Friday.
“He’s just steady and a winner,” coach Steve Hagerty said of Archuleta.
Bishop Amat (7-1, 3-0) moved a step closer to winning the Mission League championship. Kenny Collins had 180 yards rushing. Notre Dame dropped to 5-3 and 2-1.
JSerra rolling: San Juan Capistrano JSerra cruised to a 56-21 victory over Orange Lutheran on Saturday morning, improving to 7-1. Chris Street scored three touchdowns. The Lions gave Bellflower St. John Bosco a tough game two weeks ago and could be a dangerous opponent for Santa Ana Mater Dei next week.
Tie declared: The game to decide first place in the Sunset League has been declared a tie. Corona del Mar and Los Alamitos were in a 7-7 deadlock late in the first quarter when play was suspended. Officials from the schools could not agree on a field or date to continue the game. The schools settled for a tie.
In-N-Out tough: There are tough, patient and resourceful people who live in the Santa Clarita Valley. Take the case of the Hart-Canyon football game that ended at 11:14 p.m. Friday after two weather delays.
“We were willing to wait,” Hart coach Mike Herrington said. “We wanted to tough it out. Canyon agreed.”
There was a brief delay early in the first half and then a one-hour delay with four seconds left before halftime.
Hart’s student section left the game, apparently thinking it was over. Two dozen students headed to In-N-Out Burger. But when the game was about to resume, Hart assistant Rick Herrington called his son, Todd, one of the leaders of the student section. That’s when Todd yelled out at In-N-Out, “Come on, we have to go back.”
They were let back into the game. There were about three dozen students watching as Hart finished off Canyon, 59-7.
Getting into shape: You got to be in good physical condition to be principal at Manhattan Beach Mira Costa. Principal Ben Dale was doing 28 pushups at halftime when his team took a 28-0 lead over Lawdale Leuzinger. Mira Costa won 42-0.