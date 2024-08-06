Advertisement
High School Sports

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame hopes receiver Luc Weaver is ready for breakout season

Junior receiver Luc Weaver, left, and senior quarterback Steele Pizzella of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

On physical skills alone, 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior Luc Weaver of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame looks the part of a receiver capable of making a huge impact on the football field.

Blessed with big hands and improving speed, Weaver will be one of the favorite targets for outstanding senior quarterback Steele Pizzella. He caught six touchdown passes as a sophomore.

Coach Evan Yabu said Weaver has begun to understand the little things needed to take a bigger jump, such as improved blocking, better body language and being a leader.

Notre Dame has more speed with members of its successful 400-meter relay team, led by Pizzella, perhaps the fastest quarterback in the state.

Advertisement

The Knights have decided not to play another opponent in a scrimmage after suffering a big injury last season during a scrimmage and will open the season Aug. 23 at Downey.

Players got an early practice on Tuesday at 7 a.m. to beat the heat. Because several players were late, everyone had to do bear crawls. It was not a pretty sight, especially backward bear crawls.

But Pizzella said, “It wakes us up, though.”

Advertisement

Hawaii trip for Sierra Canyon

Sierra Canyon is opening its season next Friday with a trip to Hawaii to play Punahou. The Trailblazers are scheduled to hold a Tuesday practice at 6 a.m., then take buses to LAX for a 1 p.m. flight. Their game is at 3 p.m. on Aug. 16. Then they will board a plane home.

The Trailblazers might have the toughest schedule of any team, with games against JSerra, Oaks Christian, St. John Bosco, Orange Lutheran and Gardena Serra, all top 25 teams.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement