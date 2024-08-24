Mission Viejo scores big win in football, and St. John Bosco rallies for dramatic one

Brock deFries, left, and Jeron Jones each returned interceptions for touchdowns in Mission Viejo’s 35-7 win over Santa Margarita.

Two of Southern California’s top high school football teams, Mission Viejo and St. John Bosco, came away with impressive victories Saturday night.

Mission Viejo (2-0) intercepted four passes, returning two for touchdowns, and got three sacks from Jaden Williams in a 35-7 home victory over Santa Margarita.

Brock DeFries pick six. Mission Viejo 14, Santa Margarita 0.

St. John Bosco traveled to Florida for a nationally televised game against Madonna Chaminade and rallied for a 34-27 victory behind two sophomores. Maliq Blackwell-Allen broke loose for a 71-yard touchdown run to break a 27-27 tie in the fourth quarter. Safety Isaia Wily-Ava contributed a sack and interception in the fourth quarter and was covering on a final pass play with nine seconds left. Junior quarterback Matai Fuiava passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns.

This top 10 matchup came down to the LAST PLAY.



#9 St. John Bosco: 34

#8 Chaminade-Madonna: 27

Mission Viejo took a 14-0 lead at halftime after Brock deFries returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter. Jeron Jones added another pick-six, this time 73 yards. Quarterback Luke Fahey passed for 156 yards, including touchdowns of 15 and three yards to Phillip Bell and two yards to Brady Bowman.

The focus for the Diablos was not letting the reigning Trinity League player of the year, Trent Mosley, get loose for receptions in the secondary. He had four catches for 55 yards early on, but quarterback John Gazzaniga struggled to get him the ball the rest of the half.

Jaden Williams of Mission Viejo recorded three more sacks on Saturday vs. Santa Margarita. (Eric Sondhemer / Los Angeles Times)

Williams continues to be a one-man wrecking crew at defensive end. He had 18½ sacks last season, and the San Diego State commit already has six in two games.

“It’s studying film,” Williams said.

He’s also on a mission.

“I have to surpass last year,” he said.

With Williams putting on the pressure, the Diablos’ secondary was benefiting. Jones had two interceptions and DJ Lee had another.

Mission Viejo gets a week off before hosting Henderson (Nev.) Liberty on Sept. 6. Santa Margarita (0-1) will need to figure out how to get Mosley more involved in the offense when it faces Corona Centennial next week. He started getting some touches at running back in the second half. He finished with nine receptions for 115 yards.