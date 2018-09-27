Midseason football report: A look at top players, top teams and unsung standouts in the Southland

Mission Viejo was good before Chad Johnson showed up as head coach this season, but the Diablos have started 6-0 despite playing one tough opponent after another. South Hills coach Matt Bechtel has his team headed for a 10-0 regular season. First-year coach Chris Claiborne of Calabasas has challenged his team with a grueling schedule and the Coyotes haven’t wavered. Eagle Rock is 5-0 under coach Andy Moran and a surprise contender to make the City Section Open Division playoffs.