High school football top performers in the Southland
A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.
RUSHING
—Karson Cox, Oak Hills: The UCLA commit rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 12 touchdowns in four games, in win over Beaumont.
—Josh Griffiths, Monrovia: Rushed for 307 yards in 15 carries and scored three touchdowns in win over Don Lugo.
—Journee Tonga, Leuzinger: Rushed for 261 yards in 33 carries and scored four touchdowns in win over Loyola.
—Julius Gillick, Edison: Rushed for 227 yards and two touchdowns in win over Palos Verdes.
—Adrian Anaya, L.A. Wilson: Rushed for 156 yards in win over Legacy.
—Quaid Carr, Servite: Rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
—AJ McBean, Mira Costa: Rushed for 134 yards in upset win over Damien.
PASSING
—Frankie Villalbazo, Bishop Amat: Passed for 331 yards and six touchdowns in win over Vista Murrieta.
—Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Passed for 307 yards and five touchdowns in win over St. Pius X-St. Matthias.
—Corin Berry, Charter Oak: Passed for 305 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Yorba Linda.
—Steele Pizzella, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Passed for 301 yards and one touchdown and ran for another in loss to Servite.
—Bryson Beaver, Vista Murrieta: Passed for 350 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Bishop Amat.
—Tanner Rollins, Mary Star of the Sea: Passed for 310 yards and five touchdowns in win over South Gate.
—John Gazzaniga, Santa Margarita: Passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns in win over Oaks Christian.
—Xzavior Guess, El Modena: Passed for 294 yards and four touchdowns in win over Segerstrom.
RECEIVING
—Andrew Washington, Mary Star of the Sea: Caught nine passes for 235 yards and five touchdowns in win over South Gate.
—Kai Mault, Santa Barbara: Caught seven passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns and returned interception 80 yards for a touchdown in win over Moorpark.
—Legend Lyons, Charter Oak: Caught 13 passes for 155 yards in loss to Yorba Linda.
—Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Caught four touchdown passes and made his fifth interception in win over St. Pius X-St. Matthias.
DEFENSE
—Madden Faraimo, JSerra: Had double digit tackles in win over San Diego Lincoln.
—Nurlan Zokhrabov, San Pedro: Had two interceptions in win over Garfield.
—Jordan Njoku, Culver City: Had 12 tackles in win over Salesian.
—Sean Brooks, Cathedral: Returned interception for touchdown in win over Chaminade.
—Steven Perez, Wilmington Banning: Had eight tackles in loss to Western.
—Marc Maden, Redondo Union: Had two of his team’s five sacks in win over Huntington Beach.
SPECIAL TEAMS
—William Weisberg, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Kicked 38-yard field goal in loss to Servite, making him four of four on field goals, 11 of 11 on PATs this season.
—Chase Mattoon, El Segundo: Made field goals from 25, 40 and 28 yards in win over South Torrance.
