High school football top performers in the Southland

A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.

RUSHING

—Karson Cox, Oak Hills: The UCLA commit rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 12 touchdowns in four games, in win over Beaumont.

—Josh Griffiths, Monrovia: Rushed for 307 yards in 15 carries and scored three touchdowns in win over Don Lugo.

—Journee Tonga, Leuzinger: Rushed for 261 yards in 33 carries and scored four touchdowns in win over Loyola.

—Julius Gillick, Edison: Rushed for 227 yards and two touchdowns in win over Palos Verdes.

—Adrian Anaya, L.A. Wilson: Rushed for 156 yards in win over Legacy.

—Quaid Carr, Servite: Rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

—AJ McBean, Mira Costa: Rushed for 134 yards in upset win over Damien.

PASSING

—Frankie Villalbazo, Bishop Amat: Passed for 331 yards and six touchdowns in win over Vista Murrieta.

—Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Passed for 307 yards and five touchdowns in win over St. Pius X-St. Matthias.

—Corin Berry, Charter Oak: Passed for 305 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Yorba Linda.

—Steele Pizzella, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Passed for 301 yards and one touchdown and ran for another in loss to Servite.

—Bryson Beaver, Vista Murrieta: Passed for 350 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Bishop Amat.

—Tanner Rollins, Mary Star of the Sea: Passed for 310 yards and five touchdowns in win over South Gate.

—John Gazzaniga, Santa Margarita: Passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns in win over Oaks Christian.

—Xzavior Guess, El Modena: Passed for 294 yards and four touchdowns in win over Segerstrom.

RECEIVING

—Andrew Washington, Mary Star of the Sea: Caught nine passes for 235 yards and five touchdowns in win over South Gate.

—Kai Mault, Santa Barbara: Caught seven passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns and returned interception 80 yards for a touchdown in win over Moorpark.

—Legend Lyons, Charter Oak: Caught 13 passes for 155 yards in loss to Yorba Linda.

—Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Caught four touchdown passes and made his fifth interception in win over St. Pius X-St. Matthias.

DEFENSE

—Madden Faraimo, JSerra: Had double digit tackles in win over San Diego Lincoln.

Wow. You know who No. 19 is. Madden Faraimo. pic.twitter.com/JFk9dhffwF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 14, 2024

—Nurlan Zokhrabov, San Pedro: Had two interceptions in win over Garfield.

—Jordan Njoku, Culver City: Had 12 tackles in win over Salesian.

—Sean Brooks, Cathedral: Returned interception for touchdown in win over Chaminade.

—Steven Perez, Wilmington Banning: Had eight tackles in loss to Western.

—Marc Maden, Redondo Union: Had two of his team’s five sacks in win over Huntington Beach.

SPECIAL TEAMS

—William Weisberg, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Kicked 38-yard field goal in loss to Servite, making him four of four on field goals, 11 of 11 on PATs this season.

—Chase Mattoon, El Segundo: Made field goals from 25, 40 and 28 yards in win over South Torrance.