Hank Bachmeier takes his record-setting ways, and humility, into the playoffs

Set to graduate in December, then take off to play quarterback for Boise State, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Bachmeier has been a four-year starter at Murrieta Valley. His 154 career touchdown passes have surpassed the Southern Section record of 152 set last year by JT Daniels of Santa Ana Mater Dei. Jayden Daniels of Cajon also has 154 touchdown passes going into the opening round of the Southern Section playoffs on Friday.