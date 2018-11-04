Birmingham will try to shake off rust in a playoff showdown against San Fernando

The Patriots have been adjusting to one challenge after another. Their home field has been unavailable since last year because a new field is under construction. They’ve played 17 of their last 18 games on the road. They lost their top running back to an injury after he ran 64 yards for a touchdown against Granada Hills. They were seeded No. 4 despite having a much stronger nonleague schedule than No. 2 Eagle Rock and thus were placed in the same bracket as No. 1-seeded Harbor City Narbonne.