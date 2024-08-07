City Section athletic directors, administrators learn of new rules for 2024-25 from CIF

It was taking-notes time on Wednesday at Venice High, where City Section athletic directors and assistant principals in charge of athletics received information on new rules and responsibilities during a presentation about changes for the 2024-25 high school sports season from CIF officials.

One disconcerting development occurred when school representatives were asked to raise their hands if their school had not purchased a required Wet Bulb Globe Temperature device that provides information on heat issues. More than 20 hands went up. The City Section has been sending out emails since February advising schools of the new state law requiring schools to invest in heat monitoring tools.

“We’re going to reach out,” City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos said of seeing the large number of hands.

CIF starting committee for strategic goals. pic.twitter.com/lh2Qk9kucJ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 7, 2024

CIF associate executive director Brian Seymour said seven CIF committees will begin work the week of Sept. 9 trying to come up with ideas and recommendations throughout the state on how to proceed with strategic priorities dealing with sportsmanship, officials, mental health, athletic trainers, competitive equity, transfers and equity.

Birmingham athletic director Rick Prizant expressed disappointment that the Southern Section fails to look into transfers as closely as the City Section, which sends out the commissioner when multiple transfers for a single sport show up at a particular school. The Southern Section has more than 560 schools compared to the City Section’s 157.

Seymour said that should be one of the discussion items for the transfer committee how sections handle multiple transfers. Statewide transfers reached a record 17,068 last school year.

Seymour said the CIF plans to prioritize support to increase athletic trainers. With 1,629 member schools, the CIF continues to lobby for California to license and register athletic trainers. It’s the only state that does not.

Among newsworthy items:

