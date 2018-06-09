The Times' All-Star high school baseball team

Here are the 11 players selected to the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star baseball team:
P — Cole Winn, Orange Lutheran, Sr. The right-hander was named Gatorade state player of the year after recording an 0.20 ERA for the Trinity League champions. Taken No. 15 overall in the draft by the Texas Rangers.
P — Sam Hliboki, Harvard-Westlake, Jr. The Vanderbilt commit went 9-1 with a 1.28 ERA as the pitcher of the year in the Mission League. He struck out 90 in 65 2/3 innings.
C — Darius Perry, La Mirada, Jr. Outstanding defensively, Perry showed great power, hitting 11 home runs with 52 RBIs while batting .389.
INF — Cody Freeman, Etiwanda, Jr. Batted .452 for the Baseline League champions with 47 hits and was 10 for 10 on stolen-base attempts.
INF — Brice Turang, Corona Santiago, Sr. The No. 21 draft pick overall by the Milwaukee Brewers batted .352 with five home runs and was 10 for 10 on attempted steals. He had 171 hits in his four-year career.
INF — Matt McLain, Beckman, Sr. The UCLA signee and first-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks was a four-year starter and finished his senior season with a .390 batting average.
INF — Charlie Rocca, Verdugo Hills, Sr. He led Verdugo Hills to the City Division I championship, finishing with 14 home runs and a .510 batting average.
OF — Ryan Daugherty, Capistrano Valley, Sr. The St. Mary’s signee emerged as the key player in the Division 1 playoffs with a walk-off home run in the quarterfinals and a complete game in the finals.
OF — Jared Jones, La Mirada, So. The USC commit batted .429 with 42 hits and went 7-2 on the mound.
OF — RJ Schreck, Harvard-Westlake, Sr. The Duke signee was the Mission League player of the year after collecting 39 hits and compiling a .406 batting average.
UT — Dawson Netz, Maranatha, Jr. The Arizona commit helped Maranatha win the Division 3 title. He was 12-0 with an 0.26 ERA and also hit .365.