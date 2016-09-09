Narbonne tops Palos Verdes to go to 3-0

Over the summer, Narbonne football Coach Manuel Douglas heard a lot of chatter about the potential for an undefeated regular season and another deep playoff run.

Douglas made sure to refrain from acknowledging all of that hype and made his team focus on the first three games of a top-heavy schedule.

“I told them we need to be 3-0,” Douglas said, referring to the fifth-ranked Gauchos’ gauntlet-like early-season schedule.

Narbonne listened to its coach as it defeated No. 18 Palos Verdes on Friday night at home, 28-7, bolting out to that 3-0 start he desired.

“Not to disrespect anyone, but I don’t think we’ll see teams as tough as we have in the first three games until the state playoffs,” Douglas added.

The Gauchos have now defeated Gardena Serra, Long Beach Poly and Palos Verdes, and despite the lopsided scoreboard, Palos Verdes was no slouch.

The Sea Kings came in with a game plan to keep the ball away from the explosive Narbonne offense and executed it in the first half, pounding the run with Anthony Messori, as the Gauchos lead was just 15-7 at intermission.

“They executed well on third and long,” Douglas said. “They always play us tough.”

Narbonne was able to get its electric offense moving in the second half thanks to the Jalen Chatman-Tre Walker connection and the bullish running of Kameron Denmark.

Chatman threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns — all to Walker — while Denmark rushed for 161 yards in 24 carries.

But the key to Narbonne’s dominant second half was its defense getting stops at crucial points in the game.

“The defense stepped up in the second half,” Chatman said.

“They got the offense on the field more and the coaches made a good adjustment at halftime.”

After a short week this past week, Narbonne heads into a much-needed bye before hosting Paramount on Sept. 23.

