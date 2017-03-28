The all-Los Angeles Times boys' basketball team for 2017

The 2017 all-Los Angeles Times boys’ basketball team:

Ethan Thompson, Bishop Montgomery, 6-5, senior: Oregon State-bound Thompson averaged 22.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the 31-2 Knights.

KZ Okpala, Esperanza, 6-8, senior: Stanford-bound Okpala led the Aztecs to the state Division II championship, averaging 30.4 points and 10.6 rebounds. He had a career-high 46 points against Crossroads.

LiAngelo Ball, Chino Hills, 6-6, senior: UCLA-bound Ball averaged 34 points and had a high game of 72 in helping the Huskies finish 30-3.

Marvin Bagley III, Sierra Canyon, 6-11, junior: The Gatorade state player of the year, Bagley is considered the No. 1 player in the class of 2018. He averaged 24.6 points and 10.1 rebounds.

David Singleton, Bishop Montgomery, 6-4, junior: He became Mr. Clutch with his fourth-quarter performances in the postseason for the Open Division state champions. He averaged 16.2 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Matt Mitchell, Eastvale Roosevelt, 6-6, senior: Cal State Fullerton-bound Mitchell averaged 25.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and was almost automatic from the free-throw line in helping the Mustangs win the state Division I championship.

Devante Doutrive, Birmingham, 6-5, senior: The City Section player of the year helped Birmingham win its first City championship, averaging 22.3 points and 8.5 rebounds.

Spencer Freedman, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-1, junior: The Trinity League MVP averaged 14.5 points and 5.5 assists a game for the Open Division runner-ups.

Deschon Winston, Birmingham, 6-3, senior: The two-time All-City guard made significant improvement in his senior year, averaging 17.6 points and coming through against top teams.

Riley Battin, Oak Park, 6-10, junior: Scoring from inside and outside, Battin averaged 24.7 points and 12.3 rebounds. He was the Coastal Canyon League and Ventura County MVP.

