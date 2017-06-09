The Times' final 2017 high school baseball rankings

A final look at the top 25 baseball teams in the Southland:
Rank. | SCHOOL | record; division finish; previous rank
1. | EL TORO | 27-7-1; SS Div. 1 champion; 6
2. | ETIWANDA | 27-3; SS Div. 2 champion; 5
3. | HUNTINGTON BEACH | 28-5; SS Div. 1 quarterfinalist; 1
4. | CORONA | 24-10; SS Div. 1 runner-up; 10
5. | ST. JOHN BOSCO | 26-8; SS Div. 2 semifinalist; 2
6. | EL DORADO | 21-9-1; SS Div. 1 semifinalist; NR
7. | MATER DEI | 21-12; SS Div. 1 semifinalist; 16
8. | SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME | 22-9; SS Div. 1 second round; 8
9. | HARVARD-WESTLAKE | 22-5-2; SS Div. 1 first round; 3
10. | SOUTH HILLS | 22-8; SS Div. 1 second round; 7
11. | PALM DESERT | 23-8; SS Div. 2 runner-up; NR
12. | GLENDORA | 26-7; SS Div. 2 quarterfinalist; 9
13. | MOORPARK | 25-4; SS Div. 2 second round; 4
14. | MISSION VIEJO | 20-11; SS Div. 1 first round; 11
15. | NEWBURY PARK | 21-10; SS Div. 2 second round; 17
16. | VISTA MURRIETA | 22-9; SS Div. 1 second round; 19
17. | BIRMINGHAM | 26-9-1; City Div. 1 champion; NR
18. | WOODBRIDGE | 20-8; SS Div. 2 second round; NR
19. | SIMI VALLEY | 23-7; SS Div. 2 first round;13
20. | THOUSAND OAKS | 23-8; SS Div. 2 first round; 20
21. | ORANGE LUTHERAN | 18-12; SS Div. 1 first round; 21
22. | LA MIRADA | 24-6; SS Div. 2 second round; 22
23. | WALNUT | 25-9; SS Div. 3 champion; NR
24. | VALENCIA | 23-8; SS Div. 1 first round; 25
25. | REDLANDS EAST VALLEY | 22-6; SS Div. 1 quarterfinalist; NR
Follow Eric Sondheimer on Twitter @latsondheimer