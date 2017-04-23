Former Hollywood High star Jeremi Ross' success story has been far from scripted

Jeremi Ross is an example of why coaching high school football can be so rewarding. He was once a lost teenager searching for someone to give him a chance. Now he’s on the verge of a big accomplishment.

Former Hollywood High football coach Ceasar Sandoval is flying to St. Louis next month to attend graduation ceremonies at Missouri University of Science and Technology for Ross, a former Hollywood quarterback.

“It’s awesome,” Sandoval said. “I remember how he was when I first met him.”

Sandoval and Ross discussed for close to two hours what Ross wanted to accomplish in life. Ross was a 15-year-old freshman living in a group home.

“He brought me his grades,” Sandoval said. “They were straight fails. He was just tired of the same road. He knew where this road was going. He convinced me he knew where he was headed if he continued down that path. I saw some maturity. I said, ‘OK, let me see your grades, then you get a chance.’”

Eight years later, Ross is graduating with a B.A. degree in multidisciplinary studies with the intention of becoming an L.A. firefighter when football is finished.

“I will be the first in my family to do it,” Ross said of earning a college degree. “It will mean a lot. I did all my homework and didn’t give up in football.”

Ross spent two years at L.A. Valley College playing cornerback. Then he transferred to Texas A&M Commerce but redshirted. He ended up at NCAA Division II Missouri S&T for two years playing for coach Tyler Fenwick, the son of Valley College athletic director Jim Fenwick.

He was all-conference this past season as a 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior cornerback.

“He has overcome so many obstacles in life to get him to where he is now,” Fenwick wrote in an email. “He displayed leadership in his first practice in fall camp. He had a strong GPA coming out of Valley, but what is most impressive is that he was able to maintain his grades at an academically challenging school like S&T. On the field, we always matched him up with our opponent’s best receiver.”

On Thursday, the NFL draft begins. Ross would love to hear his named called but that is unlikely.

“I’m going to take this year off to train,” he said.

He intends to spend the next year preparing for a January 2018 combine with the hope of playing football again, whether it’s the NFL, CFL or somewhere else.

He has learned important lessons through the years and is grateful to all the adults who have given him a chance to show what he can do.

“I appreciate everything they’ve done for me,” he said. “It’s rough at times. You have to stay strong. No one is going to give it to you. You have to take it.”

Sandoval has kept track of him and always reminded him, “By the time you’re 22, 23, you’ll have a college degree and your friends won’t. I wanted him to know there’s more to life than what’s happening right now.”

So next month, Ross, 23, wearing cap and gown, will graduate from college.

“That’s all we ever wanted for him,” Sandoval said.

Ross, of course, still has football dreams.

“I just need a chance to showcase my talent,” he said.

Ross has proven when given a chance, he will deliver.

