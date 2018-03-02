A look at Saturday's top championship basketball games

It's championship weekend in high school basketball.
Here are a look at the top matchups in the City Section and Southern Section boys' and girls' basketball finals on Saturday:
City Section
Boys'
Open Division: Fairfax vs. Westchester, 7:30 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills
It's the third meeting between these two City Section powers. They split their games in the Western League. Fairfax is tough to beat when guards Jamal Hartwell and Ethan Anderson are at their best. Westchester will try to do a better job attacking the Lions' zone with big men Kaelen Allen and Maurice Tutt. The pick: Fairfax.
Division I: University vs. Washington Prep, 3 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills
University wanted to be in the Open Division and is motivated to win Division 1. Daisone Hughes is capable of going off from long range, and David Cheatom has been playing great in the playoffs. Junior Noel Scott is averaging nearly 15 points for Washington. The pick: University.
Girls'
Open Division: Fairfax vs. Granada Hills, 5 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills
The Highlanders were impressive in the semifinals with their three-point shooting. Fairfax has the quickness to cause trouble, especially Wichita State-bound Dawnyel Lair. The pick: Fairfax.
Division 1: South Gate Legacy vs. Carson, 1 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills
A tough nonleague schedule has prepared Legacy for this championship moment. Arianna Harper is averaging 18 points. Carson is led by Myrrah Joseph, who is averaging 12 points. The pick: Legacy.
Southern Section
Boys'
Division 1: Chino Hills vs. Pasadena, 8 p.m. at Azusa Pacific
Chino Hills' 6-foot-9 Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 28 points. How the Bulldogs will stop him remains to be seen, but they have plenty of firepower with guards Bryce Hamilton and Darius Brown. The pick: Chino Hills.
Division 2AA: Brentwood vs. Crossroads 2 p.m. at Azusa Pacific
These two Gold Coast League schools know each other well. It's going to be a game decided in the final seconds. UCLA-bound Shareef O'Neal and guard DJ Houston lead Crossroads. Charley Wadler is a three-point specialist for Brentwood, which has a top big man in Braelee Albert. The pick: Brentwood.
Division 2A: Riverside Poly vs. San Marcos, 4 p.m. at Azusa Pacific
Not since the days of Reggie Miller has Poly had this kind of success. Guard Lamont Butler is a star in the making. A win over Muir proved San Marcos belongs. Jackson Stormo, a 6-9 center, is averaging 17.5 points. The pick: Poly.
Girls'
Division 1: Chaminade vs. West Torrance, 6 p.m. at Azusa Pacific
Chaminade has been an Open Division participant in recent years. That experience should be beneficial. Leslie Hunter is averaging 12.7 points. Hayley Jones had 22 points and 14 rebounds for West Torrance in the semifinals. The pick: Chaminade.
Division 2AA: Redondo vs. Lynwood, 8 p.m. at Colony
Lynwood, which has a long tradition of excellence, is led by Ashley Austin, who is averaging 15 points. Top-seeded Redondo relies on balance and has played a challenging nonleague schedule. The pick: Redondo.
Twitter: @latsondheimer