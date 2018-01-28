Riley Battin's 31 points, 11 rebounds help Oak Park beat Corona Centennial in overtime

Bishop Montgomery appears on its way to an unbeaten regular season. The Knights are 23-0 after a 60-43 victory over Fairfax. David Singleton finished with 16 points. The story of the Knights is balance. They have a team that's unselfish and full of contributors. Josh Vazquez had 11 points and Fletcher Tynen 10. Fairfax received 24 points from Ethan Anderson.