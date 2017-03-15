Baseball: Hitting for the cycle becoming 'routine' at Etiwanda

Hitting for the cycle _ getting a home run, triple, double and single _ is supposed to be one of the hardest feats to accomplish in baseball.

And yet, for two consecutive games, Etiwanda has had players hit for the cycle.

Steven Rivas did it on Tuesday against AB Miller and Chris Jimenez did it on Wednesday and had four RBI in a 19-0 win over Northview. Rivas added four more hits, giving him eight consecutive hits.

Call it a successful psychological and strategic ploy. Alemany pitcher Clay Rickerman was rolling along in the second inning with one out and a shutout going when Harvard-Westlake Coach Jared Halpert complained to the umpire about where Rickerman's feet were placed before starting his windup.

After a brief delay, Rickerman's next pitch was so wild it hit the backstop. Harvard-Westlake would go on to score four runs in the inning and knock out Rickerman en route to an 8-4 victory.

Sophomore Michael Snyder and RJ Schreck had two-run singles in the inning. Freshman Peter Crow-Armstrong finished with three hits.

Notre Dame improved to 2-0 in the Mission League with a 6-2 win over Loyola. Carter Kessinger threw a complete-game four-hitter and also contributed three hits. Logan Pollack added two hits and two RBI.

Chaminade defeated Crespi, 5-4, in eight innings. Cole Reibenspies hit a three-run home run. Kyle Freeman homered for Crespi.

Hans Crouse struck out 12 in 6 1/3 innings as Dana Hills defeated Trabuco Hills, 6-0.

In the Marmonte League, Calabasas defeated Westlake, 4-3. Shaun Goosenberg had the game-winning sacrifice fly and finished with two hits. Ben Grunberg went three for three with a home run and double.

Ben Martz hit two home runs and Roy Wilson threw a one-hitter in Thousand Oaks' 3-0 win over Oaks Christian. Newbury Park got a 2-1 win over Agoura. Carson Lambert allowed three hits in six innings.

Moorpark defeated Oak Park, 8-0. Quinton Potter allowed two hits in six innings. Cole Moses had three hits and Tyger Goslin added two hits and three RBI. Simi Valley defeated Royal, 4-2. Owen Sharts struck out nine in five innings.

In the Palomares League, Bonita stunned No. 2-ranked South Hills, 3-0. Nathan Schneider threw the complete game shutout, striking out nine.

Glendora defeated Ayala, 5-0. Wyatt Regis struck out six in five innings. Emi Gonzalez, Jake Gonzalez and Scott Ellis each had two hits.

In the Foothill League, Valencia rallied for a 4-3 victory over Hart. Chris Mueller had a walk-off single. Jovan Camacho went four for four in West Ranch's 13-3 win over Golden Valley. Alex Lee and Nico Valdez added three hits each. Saugus defeated Canyon, 11-8, on a three-run double by Austin Scott in the seventh.

Villa Park defeated Foothill, 3-2. Jake Lopez threw a complete game and had a two-run home run. El Dorado defeated Anaheim Canyon, 5-4.

Gardena Serra defeated Banning, 9-8. John Jackson had a two-run double.

In the East Valley League, Arleta defeated Grant, 16-0. John Lopez hit a three-run home run in Poly's 15-0 win over North Hollywood. Charlie Rocca and Dakota Gray each had four hits in Verdugo Hills' 20-4 win over Monroe.

Cleveland defeated Kennedy, 8-7. Ben Schecter had two RBI and two hits and Nick Martin added two hits.

Glenn defeated Glendale, 6-0. Joseph Angulo threw six shutout innings.

Burroughs defeated Miller, 14-1. Brandon Giraldo and Brandon Martinez had three hits each.

Riverside Poly defeated Covina, 6-3. Cole Percival struck out eight and threw a complete game.

