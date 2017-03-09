Baseball: Los Alamitos reaches Loara tournament final

Los Alamitos (5-1) advanced to the championship game of the Loara tournament with an 8-5 win over El Dorado on Thursday.

Mike Townsend was perfect through four innings on the mound. Mark Stanford and Will Laws had two hits and two RBIs. Los Alamitos will face either Edison or Bishop Amat.

La Mirada defeated El Toro, 4-2. RJ Lan had two hits and two RBIs. Andrew Diaz had two RBIs.

Cathedral is 5-0 after defeating Sierra Vista, 7-2. Andres Alonso threw a complete game. Omar Veloz had two hits, three RBIs.

Thomas Gutierrez threw a three-hit shutout in Chatsworth's 5-0 victory over Calabasas. Brandon Bohning hit a home run. Tommy Palomera and Josh Medina had two hits each.

Verdugo Hills defeated Garfield, 4-2. Charlie Rocca had two hits and two RBIs.

Muir defeated Baldwin Park, 4-2. Tyquise Solomon had two hits.

Temecula Valley defeated Chino Hills, 3-2. Austin Baltierra picked up the pitching win and also contributed two hits.

Great Oak is 4-1 after a 3-1 win over Vista. Owen Janes went three for three.

Vista Murrieta defeated Pacifica, 3-0. Andrew Mosiello struck out eight and allowed three hits in six innings.

Redondo defeated Torrance, 2-1. Danny Zimmerman struck out seven and allowed two hits in six innings.

In a 27-1 win over Anaheim, Cypress' Braden Murphy went five for five.

San Clemente defeated Santa Margarita, 2-1. Evan Banks allowed one run in six innings.

Corona Santiago defeated El Modena, 2-1. Brice Turang went three for three with a double and home run. Bryce Read threw two scoreless innings in relief.

Woodbridge defeated Aliso Niguel, 3-1.

Freshman Albert Garcia improved to 2-0 in Birmingham's 7-3 win over Sylmar. Kevin Olmos had two RBIs.

Village Christian is 5-1 after a 4-1 win over Channel Islands. Eric Oseguera improved to 3-0 with his third complete game.

