Baseball: Nick Pratto is in top form in 1-0 Huntington Beach victory

For his first pitching start of the 2017 baseball season, Nick Pratto was more than just good on Wednesday night at Angel Stadium as Huntington Beach took on rival Edison in a Sunset League game. He was magnificent.

He wasn't supposed to pitch into the seventh inning but there was no holding him back. He allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked none in a 1-0 victory over the Chargers.

"I couldn't have felt better," Pratto said.

Combining Pratto with Hagen Danner, who has a 96 mph fastball, and you can understand why Huntington Beach (8-0) is the No. 1 team in Southern California. Both are potential first-round draft picks. Pratto signed with USC. Danner signed with UCLA. Danner was his catcher Wednesday.

Pratto was giving a fist bump in the sixth inning after recording consecutive strikeouts with one out and a runner on third to escape. He had a nasty curveball to go along with a 90 mph fastball.

"There's no one I would trust more on the mound," Coach Benji Medure said.

The only run was driven in by Josh Hahn in the top of the sixth inning when he got a two-out single to score Ben McConnell from second.

Edison got strong relief pitching from Austin Heberden, who threw 4 1/3 innings of shutout ball after coming into the game in the second.

Huntington Beach is headed to North Carolina next week for a national tournament. Pratto will have seven days off before he next pitches.

