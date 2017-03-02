Baseball: No. 1 Chatsworth advances to semifinals of Easton tournament

Pitching, defense, timely hitting _ No. 1 Chatsworth is doing it all early in the baseball season.

The Chancellors (3-0) advanced to the semifinals of the Easton tournament with a 7-2 win over Dos Pueblos on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Josh Medina threw 5 2/3 innings and also contributed a two-run single. Daniel Zakosek and Zack Kaminkow each had three hits.

In other quarterfinals, Harvard-Westlake defeated Newbury Park, 4-2. RJ Schreck had two hits and two RBIs and sophomore Michael Golob struck out three in 1 2/3 innings of relief to pick up the save.

Oaks Christian defeated Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 5-4, with sophomore Josh Calvert contributing three hits and three RBIs. Jack Aldrich got the save in the seventh. Drew Littwin and Josh Perlmutter each had two hits for Notre Dame.

Valencia scored three runs in the top of the seventh to pull out a 3-2 win over Moorpark. Tyler Erne had the game-winning RBI single. Tyger Goslin had two hits for Moorpark. The semifinals on Saturday have Chatsworth playing Oaks Christian and Harvard-Westlake facing Valencia.

Jack Hodgins threw a no-hitter in Simi Valley's 2-0 win over Saugus. That's back to back shutouts for the Pioneers, and standout pitcher Justin Campbell hasn't even pitched yet.

Dane Reed struck out seven in El Camino Real's 4-1 win over Rio Mesa.

Westlake defeated Cleveland, 2-1, on an eighth-inning walk-off single by Eddie Kutt. Max Yourist struck out seven in seven innings.

Beckman defeated Corona, 2-1, behind Will Cohen, who threw a complete-game six-hitter. Jeremiah Priddy was the tough-luck loser.

Calabasas defeated Burroughs, 3-2. Ben Grunberg had the game-winning RBI single. Billy Melcher had two hits and got the save.

Aliso Niguel defeated Irvine, 8-3. Connor Knox went three for three.

Mission Viejo defeated Tustin, 9-1. Joey Garman had two home runs and four RBIs.

Chaminade improved to 3-0 with a 4-0 win over Culver City. Patrick Collins threw five shutout innings. Freshman Carter Graham had two hits, as did Andy Sain.

Roosevelt defeated Taft, 9-6. Chava Zepeda went three for three and got the save. Everado Romero added three hits.

Sylmar defeated Hueneme, 3-0. Eddie Cervacio threw five shutout innings. Anthony Rivera had a two-run double.

Irvine University defeated Whittier, 6-5, in eight innings. Jacob Collins had three hits. David Schlomovits added two hits and four RBIs.

Riverside Poly defeated Capistrano Valley, 4-3. Connor Timko and Trevor Mattson had two hits each.

Campbell Hall defeated Village Christian, 5-3. Jamis DeKay threw a complete game.

Crespi defeated Quartz Hill, 5-1. Will Kernochan and Nate Pryer had two hits apiece.

Hart defeated Santa Barbara, 6-4. Cole Roederer and Braeden McClain each had two hits.

Riverside King defeated North, 1-0. Sante Grossi threw a complete game, striking out eight while allowing three hits.

Palm Desert defeated St. John Bosco, 1-0, in nine innings.

Joey Myers had three hits and Joe Canty had three RBIs in Santa Margarita's 9-4 win over Fountain Valley.

