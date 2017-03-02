Basketball: It's a 41-point performance by Van Nuys' Tyree Winborn

With tears in his eyes, an emotional Tyree Winborn of Van Nuys stood during the awards ceremony Thursday night at North Hollywood letting everyone know how proud he was of the Wolves winning the City Section Division III championship with a 73-56 victory over Sotomayor.

All Winborn did was score 41 points.

"It was time to unleash him," Coach Evan Porter said.

He certainly didn't disappoint. The junior guard kept Sotomayor from rallying again and again.

It was a big moment for Porter, who attended Westchester and learned from Coach Ed Azzam.

"Everything I learned has come from Coach Azzam," he said.

Sotomayor earned respect for its determination. Despite trailing much of the game, Sotomayor took the lead in the second half before the Wolves came back. John Batchine scored 20 points.

In the Division III girls' final, Torres defeated Wilson, 66-39.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter