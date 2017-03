There will be two sessions for Saturday's basketball regional finals at The Pyramid in Long Beach.

The first session includes Division I boys and girls and Open Division girls. The game times are noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Then the facility will be cleared for the 8 p.m. Open Division boys final between Bishop Montgomery and Mater Dei.

Courtside seats are already sold out.

