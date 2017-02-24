Boys' basketball: Jordan Schakel leads Bishop Montgomery past Sierra Canyon

Bishop Montgomery (26-2) pulled off the upset on Friday night before a sold-out crowd at Galen Center, knocking off No. 1-seeded Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, 70-63, in the Southern Section Open Division semifinals.

Jordan Schakel scored 15 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, making three consecutive threes to enable the Knights to gain separation.

His three at the top of the key as the 35-second clock sounded with four minutes left was the dagger, giving the Knights a 57-51 lead.

“That was probably the most amazing feeling of my basketball life,” said Schakel, who ran into the Bishop Montgomery student section after the buzzer sounded in his best Lambeau Field imitation.

Ethan Thompson contributed 21 points, David Singleton had 11 points and sophomore Gianni Hunt made some clutch baskets and finished with 10 points.

Coach Doug Mitchell’s strategy of double teaming Sierra Canyon’s big men early on caused the Trailblazers (27-2) to rely too much on outside shots. Even Marvin Bagley III, who finished with 28 points, was struggling going inside.

Bagley led a 13-0 run in the third quarter that gave Sierra Canyon a 43-39 lead after trailing, 25-10. But the Knights, a veteran team with all five starters back from a team that lost to Sierra Canyon in last year’s semifinals, hardly felt threatened. They had been preparing for Sierra Canyon all season.

“We played all year for this moment,” Mitchell said.

Bishop Montgomery will play in next Saturday's 7 p.m. final at Honda Center.

