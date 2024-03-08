Advertisement
Girls’ basketball roundup: Bishop Montgomery dominates to win its seventh state title

Bishop Montgomery players and coaches celebrate after winning the state Division I girls' title, its seventh championship in school history.
Bishop Montgomery players and coaches celebrate after winning the state Division I girls’ title, its seventh championship in school history.
By Eric Sondheimer
SACRAMENTO — Bishop Montgomery came onto the court at Golden 1 Center on Friday night in the state Division I championship girls’ basketball game feeling comfortable and confident. And it showed when they opened a 35-12 lead in the second quarter against Bishop O’Dowd.

Things got a little closer in the second half, but Bishop Montgomery (23-5) responded to the challenge and won 52-40 to earn its seventh state title overall, leaving only Brea Olinda (10) and St. Mary’s Stockton (eight) with more state championships in girls’ basketball.

“I mean, wow,” Bishop Montgomery second-year coach Rheina Ale said of her team’s start. “That was unbelievable. A lot of teams come out intimidated in an environment like that. We came out intense.”

No one was better in the opening minutes than junior guard Jordin Blackmon, who contributed 11 points in the first quarter. Her foul trouble in the second half helped Bishop O’Dowd close to within nine points in the fourth quarter. Blackmon finished with 15 points. Cyriah Coleman had 14 points.

“We just knew we wanted to get the job done,” Blackmon said. “We came out and showed who we are and belonged here.”

Ale took over for the legendary Noelle Quinn as coach. Quinn, as a player for Bishop Montgomery, won four state titles, the last in 2003. She returned as a coach until leaving to become head coach of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm.

“She’s one of my mentors,” Ale said. “It’s so great to soak up her knowledge.”

It was Ale’s timeout in the fourth quarter that helped halt a Bishop O’Dowd comeback. She appears to have learned plenty.

Division III

Caruthers 54, Granada Hills 48: Sophomore Emmi Almeida, the daughter of head coach Anna Almeida, put on a show, making nine of 18 shots and finishing with 21 points to lead Caruthers to the title.

Granada Hills (21-12), making the first appearance in a state championship game for a City Section team since Narbonne in 2001, was as close as 31-30 in the second half before falling behind 49-34. Granada Hills went on a 10-1 run and got as close as 50-44 with four minutes left before the comeback stalled.

Granada Hills coach Rai Colston and his players get fired up during a 10-1 run in the state Division III final. Caruthers won 54-48.
“They were under control, were poised and made big plays when they had to,” Granada Hills first-year coach Rai Colston said of Caruthers. “In the second half, we couldn’t finish when we had to. I’m proud of their effort and fight.”

Karma Perez led Granada Hills with 15 points. Gabriello Arellano had 11 points and Brigita Bulotaite added 10 points.

Division V

Oakland 56, San Diego Montgomery 50: Daija Teague had 15 points and 15 rebounds and OJiugo Egeonu added 15 points and 17 rebounds to lead Oakland.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

