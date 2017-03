Anthony Simone from Kennedy and Tyree Winborn from Van Nuys have been named the co-MVPs of the Valley Mission League.

First-team all-league:

Ricky Alvarez, Sylmar; Rece Corral, San Fernando; Anthony Daniels, Van Nuys; Kevin Hurlic, Van Nuys; Ricky James, Sylmar; Luis Mata, Kennedy; Robert Polanco, Panorama; Ethan Quiambao, Van Nuys; Alann Serna, Canoga Park; Dayquan Williams, Sylmar.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter