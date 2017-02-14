Boys' basketball: LaMelo Ball gets an impersonator

The greatest flattery is when someone impersonates you, so 15-year-old LaMelo Ball should feel good that a famous YouTube impersonator of NBA players decided to do a video of what it was like for Ball to score 92 points earlier this month.

It wasn't exactly the way it happened. The impersonator had his dog come on the court near his swimming pool while he was resting waiting for a pass down court.

But it was funny, and any type of publicity is good publicity, as the saying goes.

