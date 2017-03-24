Boys' basketball: San Francisco Mission outlasts Villa Park in OT

What a battle of point guards it was in the CIF state championship Division III basketball game on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. Both refused to give in.

Myles Franklin of Villa Park scored 28 points, making 13 of 14 free throws. He made two free throws with 9.1 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

Niamey Harris of San Francisco Mission scored 31 points. He kept producing big baskets and in the end led his team to an 82-75 victory over Villa Park.

"They certainly showed why they have lost only one game this season," Villa Park Coach Kevin Reynolds said of the 35-1 Bears.

Villa Park (27-7) came back from a seven-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation. Franklin kept being double teamed but found way to draw fouls or get teammates involved. He's a senior headed to Northeastern.

"I'm so proud of them," Reynolds said. "Love them. The sad part isn't we lost the game. It's that I don't get to coach them again."

Matthew Lanzone had 15 rebounds and Caleb Banuelos had 17 points. Foul trouble hurt the Spartans.

Harris is the league player of the year in football and basketball and has been a four-year starter at the school. He was helped by Jayden Foston, who scored 21 points, and Jamion Wright, who had 15.

