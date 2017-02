Boys' basketball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

First round, Friday, 7 p.m.

San Gorgonio at #1 Rolling Hills Prep

Morro Bay at Santa Clarita Christian

Vistamar at Burbank Providence

Arrowhead Christian at #4 Hesperia Christian

Nogales at #3 Holy Martyrs

Pacific Hills at Fairmont Prep

Edgewood at Mountain View

Pasadena Marshall at #2 Valley Torah

DIVISION 5A

First round, Wednesday

Besant Hill 37, CAMS 26

Faith Baptist 64, Southlands Christian 60

Pilibos 66, Southwestern Academy 38

Academy of Careers & Exploration 55, Joshua Springs 46

San Jacinto Valley Academy 60, Tarbut V'Torah 43

Lycee International at Riverside County Education Academy, SCORE NOT REPORTED

Avalon 70, Newbury Park Adventist 38

Thacher 77, Laguna Blanca 47

Canoga Park AGBU 45, Los Angeles Adventist 32

Trona 53, California Military 50

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

Besant Hill at #1 Coast Union

Pilibos at Faith Baptist

Academy of Careers & Exploration at Pasadena AGBU

San Jacinto Valley Academy at #4 Sherman Indian

Lycee International/Riverside County Education Academy winner at #3 Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian

Avalon at Santa Barbara Providence

Thacher at Canoga Park AGBU

Trona at #2 Apple Valley Christian

DIVISION 6

First round, Wednesday

Carnegie 84, Big Pine 33

Cornerstone Christian at Mesrobian, SCORE NOT REPORTED

Cuyama Valley 74, Lancaster Bethel Christian 57

Lancaster Desert Christian 74, Santa Clarita Valley International 50

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 72, Animo Leadership 41

La Verne Lutheran 70, Riverside Bethel Christian 60

Redlands Adventist at Aveson, SCORE NOT REPORTED

Upland Christian 59, Boron 45

Foothill Tech 68, Pilgrim 35

La Sierra Academy 63, Calvary Baptist 50

Vasquez 74, New Harvest Christian 33

Immanuel Christian 65, Environmental Charter 47

Cate 74, Westmark 33

Mesa Grande Academy 85, Crossroads Christian 42

Santa Maria Valley Christian 52, Garden Street Academy 48

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 76, Bethel Baptist 34

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

Mesrobian at #1 Carnegie OR #1 Carnegie at Cornerstone Christian

Cuyama Valley at Lancaster Desert Christian

La Verne Lutheran at Santa Monica Pacifica Christian

#4 Upland Christian at Redlands Adventist/Aveson winner

#3 Foothill Tech at La Sierra Academy

Vasquez at Immanuel Christian

Mesa Grande Academy at Cate

#2 Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Santa Maria Valley Christian

Notes: Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. Championships, March 3-4 at Azusa Pacific U. and Godinez and March 4 at Honda Center.