High school basketball: Wednesday’s Southern California Regional playoff results, updated pairings

Note: Semifinals in all divisions are Saturday at higher seeds; Finals are Tuesday at higher seeds.

Division V #8 La Mirada at #1 Montgomery, 6 p.m. #5 Sage Creek at #4 Immanuel #6 Escondido Charter at #3 Antelope Valley, 5:30 p.m. #7 Wilmington Banning at #2 Savanna

Division IV #8 West Ranch at #1 Newbury Park #5 Crenshaw at #4 Grossmont, 6 p.m. #14 Chatsworth at #11 Oceanside #7 Fallbrook at #2 El Camino Real

Division III #16 San Diego Cathedral at #8 Anaheim Canyon #5 Granada Hills at #4 Morro Bay #14 Palos Verdes at #6 Rancho Bernardo #10 Francis Parker at #2 Bakersfield Christian

Division II #8 Del Norte at # 1 Oak Park #12 JSerra at #4 Harvard-Westlake #11 Santa Margarita at #3 LA Hamilton #15 Cerritos at #10 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Girls All quarterfinals Division I #8 Corona Santiago at #1 Bishop Montgomery #5 Orangewood Academy at #4 La Jolla Country Day, 6 p.m. #11 Moreno Valley at #3 Birmingham #7 Brentwood at #2 Santa Maria St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Division V #8 Firebaugh at #1 San Pedro #5 North Torrance at #4 Garfield #6 Corcoran at #3 Verdugo Hills #7 Buckley at #2 Mount Miguel

Division IV #9 Estancia at #1 Chatsworth #13 Washington Prep at #5 Westchester #14 Mission College Prep at #6 Van Guys Grant #10 Palisades at #2 Cleveland

Division III #16 Price at #8 San Marcos #5 Woodbridge at #4 Bosco Tech #6 Scripps Ranch at #3 Alemany #7 University City at #2 Hesperia

Division II #9 Mission Bay at #1 Heritage Christian #12 Bakersfield Christian at #4 La Costa Canyon #14 King/Drew at #11 La Habra #7 Bakersfield Centennial at #2 Thousand Oaks

Boys All quarterfinals Division I #8 Windward at #1 St. John Bosco #13 Redondo Union at #12 Damien #6 Corona Centennial at #3 Santa Ana Mater Dei #15 Rolling Hills Prep at #7 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

