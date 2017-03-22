Boys' basketball: Spencer Freedman is Trinity League MVP

Junior point guard Spencer Freedman of Mater Dei has been selected the MVP of the Trinity League.

Freedman helped the Monarchs win the Trinity League championship and reach the Open Division finals in the Southern Section and Southern California regional.

First-team all-league:

Justice Sueing, Mater Dei, Sr.; Matt Weyland, Mater Dei, Sr.; Kaden Rasheed, Santa Margarita, Sr.; Adrease Jackson, Santa Margarita, Sr.; Makani Whiteside, St. John Bosco, So.; Sebastian Much, JSerra, Sr.; Chris Williams, Orange Lutheran, Sr.; Jacob Lord, Servite, Sr.

Second-team all-league:

Michael Wang, Mater Dei, Jr.; Miles Brookins, Mater Dei, Sr.; Jake Kyman, Santa Margarita, So.; Jordan Guest, Santa Margarita, Jr.; Alpha Okoli, St. John Bosco, Jr.; Tarrean Brown, St. John Bosco, Sr.; Joel Mensah, JSerra, Jr.; Josh Griffin, Orange Lutheran, So.; Kamron Fleming, Servite, Sr.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter