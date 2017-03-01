Boys' basketball: Van Nuys faces Sotomayor for City Section Division III championship

Van Nuys and Sotomayor, two schools seeking to gain success in basketball, will meet in the City Section Division III championship game on Thursday night at 7 o'clock at North Hollywood High School.

Van Nuys has been the heavy favorite all season. The Wolves are 22-9 under Coach Evan Porter and have been receiving strong offensive play from junior Tyree Winborn.

Sotomayor, a relatively new school, is 20-3 under Coach Jesus Fernandez. Sotomayor had an impressive 61-45 semifinal win over Banning.

